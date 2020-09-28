Red Dead Redemption 2 September 28 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Rockstar Games has released a new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update alongside official patch notes revealing everything happening in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia games. Unfortunately, if you're looking for new content or big changes, this update has neither. Rather, the update is on the smaller side, focusing on game stability.

As for a new content update, there's still no word of one dropping. Rockstar Games has already said it has some big updates coming to the game this year, but so far that's the most specific information it's provided. That said, it looks like the next big update will come around Halloween, or at least that's what the latest rumors and leaks indicate.

As for the size of this update, Rockstar Games doesn't provide any specific file sizes, so if there's a download, it's likely on the smaller side.

SEPTEMBER 28 UPDATE PATCH NOTES:

[September 28, 2020] – Stability / Improvements

Stability Improvements Fixed several reported crashes and stability issues impacting gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online Fixed an issue that prevented some players from entering Red Dead Online resulting in the error 0x99220000

Stability Issues (PC) Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game due to a corrupted key bind mapping file Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game using DirectX 12 on some versions of Windows 7/8



PATCH NOTES FROM LAST FEW UPDATES:

[September 22, 2020] – New Content

A new Legendary Animal has been added to Red Dead Online: Legendary Bear Owiza Bear Ridgeback Spirit Bear New Items have been added to Gus’s Store in Red Dead Online: Owiza Coat Ridgeback Spirit Coat

A new Item has been added to Harriet’s Shop: Vitalism Studies Pamphlet Rabbit



[September 16, 2020] – Stability / Improvements (PC)

Stability Improvements Fixed several crashes and stability issues that occurred during gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online Fixed an ‘ERR_GFX _STATE’ crash that could occur when displays are connected or disabled while the game is running Fixed an ‘ERR_GFX _STATE’ crash that sometimes occurred when enabling and disabling HDR on some monitors/displays Fixed a crash that could occur when switching between HDR and non-HDR displays in the Settings menu Fixed an issue that could prevent the game from launching on some displays with HDR enabled Fixed an ‘Unknown Error FFFFFF ’ crash that could randomly occur during gameplay in Red Dead Online Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting or disconnecting controllers during gameplay Fixed an issue that caused the game to become unresponsive when using DirectX 12 and losing window focus through Alt-Tab or other methods

Improvements and Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that failed to apply appropriate auto-detected graphical settings after a new video card is installed Fixed an issue that caused graphical corruption to briefly occur when launching the game for the first time after an update Fixed an issue that may have caused the active display to change during gameplay or when external devices are plugged in or removed Fixed an issue with flickering lighting on the Pause Menu that could occur on some systems using Vulkan and HDR



[September 15, 2020] – New Content

New Legendary Animals have been added to Red Dead Online for Xbox One, PC and Stadia: Legendary Ram Gabbro Horn Ram Chalk Horn Ram Rutile Horn Ram

New Fossil Collections have been added to Red Dead Online for Xbox One, PC and Stadia: Coastal Megafauna Oceanic

New Items have been added to Gus’s Store for Xbox One, PC and Stadia: Gabbro Coat Chalk Coat Rutile Coat Woodcote Poncho

New Permanent Clothing Items have been added to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue: Somerdale Jacket Grayshott Pants Sobol Hat (New colorways) Bartley Cap (New colorways)

New Time Limited Clothing Items have been added to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue: Winter Shotgun Coat (New colorways) Torranca Coat (New colorways) Raccoon Hat (New colorways) Cossack Hat (New colorways) Furred Gloves (New colorways) Woodland Gloves (New colorways) Schaffer Chaps (New colorways) Pelt Half Chaps (New colorways)



[September 8, 2020] – New Content

A new Legendary Animal has been added to Red Dead Online: Legendary Buck Shadow Buck

A new Item has been added to Gus’s Store: Shadow Coat

A new Item has been added to Harriet’s Shop: Vitalism Studies Pamphlet Buck



[September 1, 2020] – New Content

A new Legendary Animal has been added to Red Dead Online: Legendary Coyote Milk Coyote

New Items have been added to Gus’ Store: Milk Coat

New Permanent Clothing Items have been added to the Wheeler, Rawson Barrelle Hat Inkstone Hat Farling Jacket & Co. Catalogue:



Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.