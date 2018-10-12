‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ and How Rockstar Is Avoiding “Open World Tropes”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost here and after that big weapons reveal earlier, fans can’t wait to jump into the game and explore the open-world that the Wild West has to offer. But in a gaming world that seems to be fast becoming oversaturated with open world titles, Rockstar reveals how they are avoiding the cliche.

Art Director Aaaron Garbut recently sat down with EDGE Magazine for their December issue to talk about his upcoming game and what it was like to evade the typical stereotypes many gamers come to expect.

Garbut told the magazine, “We have moved away from typical open-world tropes. This is not a collection of missions inside a big world filled with blips for pick-ups and minigames. It’s much more subtle, and much more real. We don’t think of it as a game to be played through. It’s a place for you to get lost in.”

As he mentioned, it is quite easy to fall into the easy format of open world and its in that trap that a lot of games come off almost chore-like. That was a big reason why the most recent Dynasty Warriors – despite being a beloved franchise – did so poorly with its fanbase was because the team did dip their toes into the expansive formula but failed to make it more than just menial fetch quests. There was no organization, no structure, and that’s where a lot of games falter.

With the first Red Dead Redemption having such an incredible story, the sequel offers just as much promise. Seeing a much younger Marston has enthralled many fans of the series, and being able to step into the shoes of Arthur during such a tumultuous time in American history is also something that has many excited.

You can learn even more about the upcoming title with our Game Hub here for on the open-world adventure coming October 26th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For more information on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis, courtesy of Rockstar:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”