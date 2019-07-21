Red Dead Redemption 2’s Original Score Releases in August

Red Dead Redemption 2 had a lot of moving parts to make everything work so cohesively, and the music players heard was no exception. For anyone who enjoyed listening to the game’s music that set the tone for different events while they rode around on horseback or engaged in shootouts, you can look forward to The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score when it releases in early August. The score is up for pre-orders now, and three of the songs included are already out to preview the whole collection.

Rockstar Games announced that the original score for Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available on August 9th. This is the second installment of music from the sequel to Red Dead Redemption, the first of which being the companion album The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack. That music was released back in July, and it’s currently available to stream.

“Writing the score for Red Dead Redemption 2 was an incredibly ambitious project and I couldn’t be prouder of the results,” said Woody Jackson, the composer of the score. “We were creating a living soundscape for a wildly diverse cross section of 19th century America. After all these years working with so many talented people, I can’t wait to share these songs beyond the world of the game.”

But for this next set of songs, you can pre-order them ahead of time through iTunes if you’re already sold on the music. If not, you can find three of the songs playable below through Spotify along with the full track list to help you make your decision.

By 1899, The Age Of Outlaws And Gunslingers Was At An End – Jeff Silverman, Woody Jackson & Luke O’Malley Outlaws From The West – Woody Jackson Blessed Are The Peacemakers – Woody Jackson Mrs. Sadie Adler, Widow – Woody Jackson Revenge Is A Dish Best Eaten – Mario Batkovic & Woody Jackson It All Makes Sense Now – Woody Jackson The Fine Art Of Conversation – Woody Jackson Banking, The Old American Art – Michael Leonhart & Woody Jackson There She Is…A Real City, The Future – Mario Batkovic Everybody Wake Up – Woody Jackson Welcome To The New World – Senyawa & Colin Stetson Paradise Mercifully Departed – Senyawa, Woody Jackson & Colin Stetson Doctor’s Opinion – Colin Stetson Fleeting Joy – Colin Stetson & Woody Jackson Icarus And Friends – Colin Stetson, David Ralicke & Jeff Silverman Country Pursuits – Arca & Woody Jackson An American Pastoral Scene – Woody Jackson Blood Feuds, Ancient And Modern – Woody Jackson Red Dead Redemption – Woody Jackson The Wheel – Woody Jackson American Venom – Woody Jackson American Reprise – Woody Jackson

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score will be available on August 9th.