‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PC Listing Leak Was Just A Placeholder

Yesterday, a PC listing for Red Dead Redemption 2 seemingly leaked, spilling the beans that the open-world western would be coming to the platform. And while this may still be true, said listing was nothing more than a placeholder.

Speaking to Wccftech, and official representative for the retailer in question, MediaMarkt (the largest European retailer of consumer electronics), confirmed that the listing was simply a placeholder, as the company believes the game will eventually come to the platform.

“It’s true we had the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC version listed,” said the rep. “I checked this with the games department at our HQ and got told that it’s something of a placeholder and that they count on it being announced sometime in the future (just as with GTA V for example). It is no longer listed as available for pre-purchase, though.”

As the retailer rep notes, Rockstar Games last title, Grand Theft Auto V, did notably come to PC eight months after it hit on consoles. So, it’s possible Red Dead Redemption 2 will get the same treatment. However, the first Red Dead Redemption never left consoles, so who can say what will happen.

For now, all we can do is wait for Rockstar Games to officially announce something.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release worldwide, next week, on October 26 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”