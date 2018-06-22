Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Version Makes An Appearance

When Red Dead Redemption 2 was officially revealed, fans immediately went nuts. At least those that are on console. Sadly, it seems the PC community will be left out in the cold once more. Or will they?

VG24/7 had their eagle eyes on point when they discovered that a Rockstar employee had a PC listing attached to their work on Red Dead Redemption 2 on the job site LinkedIn. The previously confirmed Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms were evident as well, but it’s the PC version that’s a doozy. Unfortunately, the listing has since been removed but everything that is on the Internet is forever, mistakes included:

Keep in mind, though – Rockstar has only confirmed Xbox One and PlayStation 4 thus far, so until we get an official green lot – take all reports such as this with a grain of salt. Photoshop is always a factor, that – or simple clerical mistakes. We’re only human, after all, goofs happen sometimes.

Getting to see the fresh-faced Marston in the trailer at the top of the article from last month was a pleasant surprise, and seeing him so vulnerable with a freshly stitched mug is very telling about what kind of a narrative ride we are in for.

Since the first game’s protagonist joined Dutch’s gang when he was a teenager, the latest trailer hints that we will be seeing the moments that transformed him into the character we met back with the first Red Dead Redemption. Since the first game focused so much on his journey to clear his name, the prequel that will making its way onto the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year will give us a closer look than ever before at this character. And if the above screenshots are any indicator, it will be a stunningly beautiful yet brutal ride.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is slated for an October 26th release on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.”