Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Are Capturing Incredible Photo Mode Moments

Red Dead Redemption 2’s arrival on the PC platform brought with it a new photo mode feature that’s allowing players to capture some incredible moments. A photo mode has become pretty standard in games lately, but the console version of Red Dead Redemption 2 only allowed players to take pictures using Arthur’s camera or with the console’s built-in capture features. Now that the PC version has a dedicated photo mode, we can finally see some of the most cinematic parts of Red Dead Redemption 2 from a new perspective.

Accessing the photo mode in Red Dead Redemption 2 is easy enough. Just hit “escape” on your PC’s keyboard and then hit “F6,” and you’re good to go. Tons of players have already been making good use of the feature by capturing moments in the game that look like they’re straight out of a movie, or sometimes, even straight out of a dream.

One examples of the impressive photos captured from the feature can be seen below where a Redditor by the name of Sindyjb spun the camera around to show an animal running in fear. As the player pointed out, you can even catch a reflection in the animal’s eye.

Red Dead Redemption 2 players are going to spend a lot of time chasing down others and attacking them with various weapons, so it makes sense that those moments could lend themselves to similarly impressive shots like the one where someone captured an arrow during its flight.

One of the more impressive examples of what you can do with the photo mode comes from the Redditor and YouTuber above who goes by the name enzait. It shows a collection of Red Dead Redemption 2 still from the photo mode that are viewed in a stylish way. If the name looks familiar, it’s because you might’ve seen their prize-winning works in other cinematics like the one that earned first place in a Fortnite contest.

Outside of the photo mode, players have already started modding their favorite characters into Red Dead Redemption 2. They’ve also been solving mysteries and will likely continue to do so as a fresh wave of players gets to experience the game.