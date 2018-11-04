‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Has “Wild West” PornHub Searches Up 745%

People really love Red Dead Redemption 2, but some people love it a little too much.

According to PornHub, providers of Internet porn, “Red Dead Redemption” searches on the site have skyrockted 731 percent, with related search terms up over 745 percent. In other words, a lot of people are looking for cowboy porn.

This is at least according to PornHub statisticians — yeah, that’s a thing — who reveal that searches that begin with “Red Dead” began to rise in the build-up to the game’s October 26 launch, before exploding once the game was released to raving reviews.

Not only did searches for “Red Dead” shoot up, but for other related terms as well, such as “cowboy,” “wild west,” and “western.”

Here are some porn charts for a visual representation of what happened:

As you would expect, men were proportionately 1,165 percent more likely to search for “Red Dead” compared to women, probably because of how damn good Uncle looks in the game. Meanwhile, millennials between the ages of 18 to 34 were 93 percent more likely to search for the term compared to those over the age of 35.

And there you have it folks, the most salient Red Dead Redemption 2 statistics you’ll read this year.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and coverage on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s a snippet from our official review of it, courtesy of our writer Robert Workman:

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”

