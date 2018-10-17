‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Pre-Load Date and PS4 Download Size Revealed

We’re less than ten days away from the arrival of Rockstar Games‘ long-awaited Red Dead Redemption 2, and it promises to be a rather big adventure, even for that company. With that, you may want to start making preparations to jump into its world next Friday.

If you take a look at the game’s listing on the PlayStation Store via your console (not the online game store, which doesn’t have it listed), Red Dead Redemption 2 clocks in around 89.2GB in download size. That’s actually smaller than the 100GB most people estimated last week, but still pretty hefty and right in line with what the Xbox One version will clock in at. In fact, the game is so massive, it might just take up two discs’ worth of space in the physical version, which is a smart move compared to offering up just one disc and requiring a hefty download to round out the game, which some devs are known to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But the good news is that you’ll be able to prep for this mighty adventure ahead of time. It’s been revealed that pre-loading for Red Dead Redemption 2 will begin this Friday, October 19. A time wasn’t given, but more than likely you’ll be able to start it over the course of the day, downloading the game in its entirety by the time it unlocks on October 25th, around 12 AM EDT. (At least, that’s the current estimate.)

It never hurts to get ready ahead of time for Redemption 2. In fact, Rockstar Games is already ramping up for the game’s release next week, even going as far as to release its launch trailer tomorrow — a week early — so that players can see what the second go-around in the Wild West will be all about. We’re just as excited as you are to give it a go and see what it’s all about.

We’ll let you know once Rockstar confirms the details about the game, like if the retail version will have two discs or if the download size holds true as there’s the possibility of a day one patch. Once they let us know, you’ll know.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.