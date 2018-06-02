Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

The pre-order bonuses of Rockstar Games’ highly-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 have been revealed thanks to a Microsoft store listing.

This morning, Microsoft updated its listing for the open-world, Western-themed action-adventure title, revealing what players will get when they pre-order a copy of the game before launch, at least on Xbox One.

The following bonuses are listed:

The War Horse

The Outlaw Survival Kit

Cash Bonus for Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode

Bonus GTA $500,000 to spend immediately in Grand Theft Auto Online (After pre-ordering your copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 through the Microsoft Store on Xbox, this GTA $500,000 bonus can be downloaded by searching for “$500,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online” on the Microsoft Store.)

At the moment, it is unknown whether or not these same pre-order bonuses will apply to the game’s PlayStation 4 version, though presumably they will. In fact, given that Sony have an exclusive marketing deal with Rockstar Games for Red Dead Redemption 2, might mean the PS4 version of the game will have even more.

For those that don’t know: The War Horse was a horse mount in the first game, and was notably also a pre-order incentive (it was available to purchase as well).

As for the other bonuses, they all sound pretty straightforward and conventional pre-order extras. The Outlaw Survival Kit sounds like an outfit, and maybe some weapons to go along with it.

Cash Bonus is even more straightforward, though the listing doesn’t divulge just how much extra cash you will be strapped with. In order to avoid breaking the game early on, my guess is that it is probably not very much.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, slated to release worldwide on October 26th. Its price-point will begin at $59.99 USD.

