‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PS4 Pro Bundle Revealed

Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting a PlayStation 4 Pro bundle that’s releasing next month alongside Rockstar Games’ next Red Dead game.

Sony revealed the bundle on Monday with a new PlayStation Blog post that details what comes with the console. While other bundles would sometimes offer a custom PS4 Pro that’s been reskinned to match the theme of whatever game comes with it – the Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle comes to mind with the red console emblazoned with a white spider symbol – but Sony’s Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle doesn’t follow that trend. It’s just the normal Jet Black PS4 Pro, but it’s got plenty of room in it to store players’ games and saves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready for Red Dead Redemption 2? Grab a new bundle including the game and a 1TB PS4 Pro system starting October 26: //t.co/rOS2mTXrT9 pic.twitter.com/cANcYmRDlF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 24, 2018

“Today, we’re excited to announce the Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle, launching alongside Rockstar’s highly anticipated game on October 26,” Sony’s PlayStation Blog post about the PS4 Pro bundle said. “This bundle includes a 1TB Jet Black PS4 Pro system, a DualShock 4 wireless controller and Red Dead Redemption 2 on Blu-ray disc. This bundle will be available across the U.S. and Canada for $399.99 (MSRP) / $499.99 CAD (MSRP). Pre-orders start today.” UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Red Dead Redemption 2 makes use of the more powerful PS4 Pro console by offering both 4K resolution settings and HDR support. Even if Red Dead Redemption 2 buyers don’t yet have a 4K TV but do have a PS4 Pro, Sony’s post says that the console’s Supersampling Mode found in the Pro settings can be turned on to make the most of the game. The base PS4 console will also support HDR settings.

While this PS4 Pro bundle is the only one that’s available in the United States and in Canada, there are other PS4 bundles that have appeared outside of those regions. PlayStation Blog’s EU site posted news of different Red Dead Redemption 2 bundles on Monday as well with the same PS4 Pro bundle offered alongside two more bundles, both of which include the base PS4 with one of them offering 1TB or storage and the other coming with 500GB instead.

No matter which bundle players purchase, they’ll find the products launching later next month on the same day that the game releases. Red Dead Redemption 2 and its bundles are scheduled to release on Oct. 26.

