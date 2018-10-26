‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PS4 Expected to Double Xbox One’s Sales

Red Dead Redemption 2 has finally arrived and though PC players still can’t get in on the action, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users can! With the open-world adventure continuing to see perfect scores across the board, it’s no surprise that the title is popular but it seems like those PS4 exclusives were a big hit, because that platform is expecting to trump that of Xbox One sales.

GamingBolt‘s BFF and industry analyst Michael Pachter sat down with the site once more to predict the outcome of Red Dead Redemption 2 regarding which platform has the bigger player-base. According to the analyst, “I expect it to sell 15 million at least, possibly 17 million by the end of December. Take-Two often comments on sell-IN (sales to the retailer) instead of sell-THROUGH (sales made by retailers to consumers), so it’s possible they will talk about a number as high as 20 million.”

He added that he predicts that the ratio will be a clean 2:1 regarding PlayStation 4 over Xbox One. It’s interesting to see the sales translation, especially given the in-depth analysis done of the game and how it performs on the Pro version of the PlayStation and the Xbox One X. Though both look absolutely stunning, this video seems to give evidence that the Xbox platform is the way to go.

On the other hand, the PlayStation 4 does have a few early access exclusives for the game for those that choose the Sony platform. So basically – both are amazing, but the PlayStation camp just simply has more players wanting to enjoy the game. This obviously has a lot to do with the fact that PlayStation consoles also continue to dwarf Xbox sales, so it has a wider audience to reach out to.

No matter which platform you choose to play on, one thing is certain: This game is gold and we couldn’t rave enough about it:

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”