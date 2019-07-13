Red Dead Redemption 2 Photos Reveal Elderly Versions of The Cast

The cast of Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best cast of characters not only on PS4 and Xbox One, but in video games ever. Not only is Arthur Morgan one of the all-time great protagonists, but everyone in the Van Der Linde gang is well-realized, fleshed out, and memorable for their own reasons. That said, have you ever wondered what they would look like as old people? Well, wonder no longer, because thanks to the Power of Reddit, now we know.

Over on the series’ Reddit page, fans of the open-world western shared photos of some of the game’s cast run through what looks like FaceApp. Whatever wizardry is involved doesn’t matter though. What matters is the final product, which is the cast from Red Dead Redemption 2 as old people. Unfortunately, the whole cast didn’t get the elderly photoshop treatment, but you can see what Arthur, Dutch, Micah, Lenny, Sadie, and John may look like if they were older.

Arthur:

Dutch:

John:

Lenny:

Sadie:

The Devil:

As you can see, Micah still has a punchable face, Dutch still looks he’s trying to sell you something, John looks like the last guy you’d want to meet as a bounty hunter, and Arthur still looks like a good boah. Meanwhile, Sadie still looks like someone you’d never want to cross and Lenny still looks like a blast to party with.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, however, a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline and perhaps coming soon.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed, award-winning, and best-selling open-world western, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. What character do you think aged the best?