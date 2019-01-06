‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ References Take Over Department of Homeland Security Facebook Post

Recently, the Department of Homeland Secruity ran an ad on Facebook about applying to become a Border Patrol agent that was hijacked by Red Dead Redemption 2 references.

Most of the time, the Internet is a terrible, terrible thing. But every once in awhile it produces something awesome. This time, it came at the expense of the Department of Homeland Security’s Facebook page when it made the following post accompanied by Border Patrol agents on horses in a scene that looks straight out of Red Dead Redemption 2’s New Austin:

“All kinds of terrain. One mission. Protect what’s inside our borders. Apply now to become a Border Patrol Agent.”

As you can see, the Department of Homeland Security had that one coming. Though, I have to admit, I’m pretty disappointed that not a single one of those top comments drops a lumbago reference. Real, real disappointed. Have some respect for Uncle and his lumbago, for Pete’s sake.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that if you go to the Department of Homeland Secruity’s Facebook page, you won’t find this post. And it’s not because it was deleted. It’s because it’s a sponsored ad, as the Reddit poster claims. Double checking, I looked for the post on the page’s ad postings, and after a couple minutes of scrolling, I found it. Unfortunately, when you view ads this way, you can’t interact with them, or in other words, see any of the comments. This means the only way you’ll see this post is if the sponsored ad pops up on your own feed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port. However, while the former seems very, very unlikely (maybe even impossible), the latter has leaked multiple times, suggesting a PC port is in the pipeline, and maybe even coming soon.

