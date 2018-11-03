‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Tries To Avoid Falling Tree, And It Goes Terribly Wrong

In terms of immersion, Red Dead Redemption 2 is second to none. Whether it’s the game’s meticulous attention to the finer details, the plethora of systems devoted to believability and realism, or just its beautiful graphics, it’s easy to forget you’re playing a game during sessions of Red Dead Redemption 2.

That said, it’s an open-world game. And like any ambitious open-world game worth its salt, sometimes things go wrong, and hilarious high jinks occur. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of designed dynamism meant to provide for high jinks, sometimes things go wrong in a less than scripted manner.

Yesterday, Reddit user “FettShotFirst” experienced the latter the hard way, and learned a valuable lesson: if you hear “timber” get the heck out of there.

Now, if you’ve played Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll know that if there are high jinks and glitches to be had, it likely involves a horse. While drastically improved from the previous game, controlling horses sometimes goes sideways. Whether it’s all of a sudden your horse front flipping to its death because you walked into a tree stump or your horse bugging out as you try and navigate a tight space, horses are at the center of chaos in Red Dead Redemption 2.

I mean, look at this:

For more on the game itself, here's a snippet of our official review (via Robert Workman):

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”