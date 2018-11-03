This Accidental ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Kill Is The Stuff Of Cowboy Legend

With the likes of Dead Eye, you can pull of some legendary moments in Red Dead Redemption 2. Whether it’s taking down a group of Bounty Hunters before they even have the chance to raise their weapons or sending a raider flying off their horse at high-speed with an arrow to the chest, in Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games makes you feel like the Cowboys many of us grew up watching in Westerns.

That said, there’s nothing you can in Red Dead Redemption 2 that can top this kill by YouTuber “Schwarzengerman.”

As you probably know, in Red Dead Redemption 2 you can interrogate NPCs, and in doing so you can use a variety of techniques. You can hogtie them, threaten them, beat them up, and in this case, shoot your gun up in the air to frighten them. This is meant to simply be an interrogation and interaction technique that can impact the results of your dealing with any specific NPC. But apparently, it’s also a great way to kill ducks.

Now, if this isn’t some type of super rare scripted event, then this is perhaps one of the craziest things you’ll ever see in this game, and the only time you’ll ever see it. You could shoot your gun in the air during an interrogation a billion straight times in a row, and the chances that you’d hear a quack, followed by something falling dead out of the sky, are very, very minimal.

What’s perhaps even crazier though is that this happened after the game had only been out for four days. The chances of this ever happening are rare enough, but in the first four days, is crazy.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there has been no official word of a Nintendo Switch release nor a PC release. However, while the former is highly unlikely, the latter has leaked multiple times, suggesting that’s not a matter of whether or not a PC port will happen, it’s when it will happen.

