‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Is Rockstar’s Biggest Map Ever

Earlier this year, PlayStation Access reported that Red Dead Redemption 2’s map was the biggest Rockstar Games ever created. At the time, it was unclear whether this was 100 percent the case or not, but now, a few months later, the Telegraph — who recently spent six hours with the western — have confirmed that it is indeed the case.

Not only does the game feature Rockstar’s biggest ever map, the developer has banged the drum ahead of release about how it is also its most detailed map ever.

When you consider just how big Grand Theft Auto V’s map was — and how long it took to travel across it, with high-speed vehicles — it’s almost unfathomable to think that Red Dead Redemption’s 2 map is even bigger, especially because there’s no high-speed vehicles to traverse it, just horses. And on top of this, it’s littered with Rockstar Games’ signature detailing. That’s pretty crazy.

From the sounds of it, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release later this month, it will likely spill deep into November for many gamers, especially if you want to take in all of the game’s content.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release on October 26 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, a PC release hasn’t been announced. And of course, neither a Nintendo Switch release.

For more news and media of Rockstar’s western, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it right here. For more on what the game is about, here’s an official story synopsis from Rockstar itself:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”