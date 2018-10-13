New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Screenshots Revealed

We are exactly two weeks away from the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. And in anticipation, Rockstar Games has released another batch of screenshots fresh out of an 1899’s oven.

The new screens are largely focused on detailing and showcasing the game’s western and late 19th century weapons, including a variety of revolvers, the only weapon one should use when playing a Red Dead game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to highlighting the weaponry, the new screenshots show off a bit of the protagonist Arthur Morgan (and the variety of looks and clothes he can rock), snow, combat, what getting a headshot looks like, and the wanted system. Oh, and once again, Rockstar Games shows off why it’s one of the masters of lighting in the industry.

Anyway, here are all eight new screens:

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is scheduled to release worldwide on October 26. At the moment, there’s been no official word of a PC release nor a Nintendo Switch port. The latter is likely to never happen, but going off the roll-out of Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 could come to the PC, eventually.

For more news and coverage on the open-world western game, click here. For more information on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”