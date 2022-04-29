Red Dead Online Leak May Reveal New Content

✖

A new Red Dead Online leak has given fans of the Red Dead Redemption 2 online mode a glimmer of hope that Rockstar Games isn't quite done with the game yet. GTA 6 is currently in development, with the bulk of Rockstar focused on it. Beyond GTA 6, a sizeable number of developers continue to work on GTA Online, and then there are various satellite teams working on various things, such as Red Dead Online. This is what's been told to us through the grapevine at least. If there is an appreciable team still working on Red Dead Online, they must be working on something huge because there's been nothing to show from it for a while.

"Save Red Dead Online" has trended on Twitter numerous times this year because of a sustained lack of support from Rockstar. That said, earlier this week, fans finally got a new update, but it had nothing other than some security improvements for PC players, or so we thought. Hidden in the files of the update are a few interesting strings.

Everything that's been added to Red Dead Online post-launch has more or less leaked ahead of time, courtesy of the game's files. As Rockstar Games works on new content for the game, new files are added to the game, which in turn hint at said content. The aforementioned update, while seemingly innocent on the surface level, actually added a few new interesting files. Most notably, the new files include references to rustling, and a mission involving it, neither of which are currently in the game.

At the moment, it's hard to know what should and shouldn't be made of these files as they could be leftover from cut content. Again, our understanding is that a skeleton crew has been left on Red Dead Online, so it's hard to imagine substantial content coming to the game, but this new update and its files have given fans hope that's exactly what is coming.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Red Dead Online going forward?