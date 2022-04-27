New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is a Disappointment for Players

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update is a disappointment for players on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X who have been desperate for not just new content, but a meaningful update. This new update is not that. In fact, it's not even relevant to anyone but those playing the open-world western on PC as the update is only available via PC.

If you're on PC and still playing Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll be greeted with a required download for "Update 1.27." What does this update do? It "updates to improve the security of Red Dead Online." Is that it? That's it. Red Dead Online -- on PC especially -- has some big security issues, so this update could be meaningful for PC players, but without more information on what exactly it does, we can't say this definitively.

What's weird about the update is that it reportedly requires 4 GB of space, which may suggest there's more under the hood of the update than the patch notes reveal as this is a big file size for a security update. That said, so far, dataminers haven't uncovered anything interesting hidden within the files. Meanwhile, from what we've heard here and there through the grapevine, Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 are more or less done and dusted. This doesn't mean Red Dead Online especially won't receive support going forward, but from what we understand, a skeleton crew is currently still working on the open-world western.

As always, we will keep you updated. Just because dataminers haven't discovered anything interesting about the update so far, doesn't mean this will change come tonight, tomorrow, or later in the week. In the meantime, for more coverage on Red Dead Redemption 2 -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.