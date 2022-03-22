Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Horrified After Hackers Invade Game With Racist Content

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans are horrified after an increase in hackers invading not just Red Dead Online sessions, but sessions of the RDR2 single-player campaign with racist content. Taking to Twitter, a popular Twitch streamer by the name of “MiltonTPike1” has relayed word that they have to stop streaming the game after hackers hacked their game and forced them to watch racist content. In response to this, the streamer has called on Rockstar Games to address the situation and prevent hackers from being able to do this.

“I stopped playing Red Dead Online on-stream because script-kids would non-stop teleport streamers (like me) to one area, change everyone’s name to the N-word, dress up as KKK members, and burn/hang people, with all other players forced to sit and watch,” said the streamer. “I found out today… that I [also] can’t even play Red Dead Redemption 2 *SINGLE PLAYER CAMPAIGN* because apparently, script-kids can now bombard you with malformed multiplayer invites which disconnect you and send you back to the main menu. Why does it work? Because it’s impossible to block multiplayer invites.”

If this problem sounds familiar, it’s because it’s not the first time it’s plagued the game, though it was believed Rockstar Games fixed the issue, but apparently, it didn’t fix it well enough because it’s back. And according to Rockstar Games insider Tez2, there’s no way to avoid the issue as it has to be fixed on Rockstar’s end.

“Unfortunately, there’s not much you could do without Rockstar intervening,” added Tez2 in the replies.”The whole ‘dress as KKK members’ happened before and Rockstar addressed it with a background update. Surprised it still happens. However, Red Dead Online background updates are no longer as frequent as they used to be.”

GTA Online players will know a similar issue plagues the GTA 5 online experience. If you haven’t run into this issue, whether it’s on Red Dead Redemption or Grand Theft Auto, it’s because while it’s happening on a regular basis, it’s not extremely common, and this is simply because there are millions and millions and millions of players of both and only so many hackers.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed any of this in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

