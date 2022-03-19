Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Insulted Over New Red Dead Online Update

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it’s now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn’t be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn’t just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.

Like it does every week, Rockstar Games released its “weekly update” for Red Dead Online, and like every week in recent memory, it was a nothing burger. In fact, the update was so inconsequential that the tweet from the official Rockstar Games Twitter account advertising it is focused on the part that allows players to get tan Tied Pants for competing in five legendary bounties. No, really.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1504460301344903171

As you would expect, the update, and the tweet, haven’t been sitting well with fans, who took to the replies to complain and protest yet another disappointing update.

“Now that GTA Online Milked Edition has been released; how about more info regarding Red Dead Online Future Updates, Content, Roles. Properties, Heists/Robberies, Weapons, Horses, More Stable Stalls, Passes, Quality of Life or just tell us you’re done supporting this game,” reads one popular reply.

“Tan Tied Pants. This will definitely revive the game. Great job Rockstar. You definitely know what the fans want,” added another popular reply.

https://twitter.com/Ellarianora/status/1504705887583322113

https://twitter.com/HououinKyouma90/status/1504461113341186052

https://twitter.com/Tygooh/status/1504836086710902785

For now, it remains to be seen what the future is for Red Dead Online, but it doesn’t look good. For what it’s worth, we’ve heard the team supporting Red Dead Online is now tiny, with most of Rockstar Games working on GTA 6. While Red Dead Online looks as good as dead, hope remains for fans of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s single-player campaign, with rumors periodically surfacing claiming Rockstar Games is working on bringing the game to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.