Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Blown Away by New Discovery

Red Dead Redemption 2 is over three years old, yet it remains the most impressive game ever released from top-to-bottom from a design and technical perspective. Since its initial release on PS4 and Xbox One, RDR2 players have slowly but surely discovered all of the game’s hidden details and solved its various secrets, some of which began with the first Red Dead Redemption game. That said, not all of the game’s secrets have been cracked, and many of the game’s smaller details still go unnoticed. Remedying the latter, one player has discovered a detail in the game that nobody seems to know about, and of course, it’s impressive.

In most games, dead bodies simply vanish over time. In fact, it’s pretty common for dead bodies to magically vanish on-screen, whether during a combat sequence or a cutscene. This is for a variety of reasons that are neither here nor there, but RDR2 doesn’t cut corners like this. In fact, it doesn’t even wait until the player is gone to take care of a dead body. Some dead bodies need to quickly disappear, otherwise right outside the bar in Valentine would be littered with corpses and rats. However, when the player doesn’t force the game’s hand, bodies can simply rot over time. How long it takes for a body to decompse, we don’t know, but it can happen if the corpse isn’t near any other NPC.

As you would expect, players are not only shocked that they didn’t know this existed, but are shocked Rockstar Games went through the trouble of doing this.

“I’ve never actually seen it turn into a skeleton. I continue to learn more about this game. That’s cool,” reads one of the top replies to the Reddit post above. “This is cool! I have never seen this with people, only animals,” adds another popular replie.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Currently, it’s not available via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but it’s playable on these machines via backward compatibility. For more coverage on the game, Rockstar Games, and all things gaming, click here.

