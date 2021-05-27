Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discovers Possible Connection With Red Dead Redemption 2

✖

A Cyberpunk 2077 player has discovered a possible connection between the open-world RPG and Red Dead Red Redemption 2, though some players think it's a stretch. Taking to Reddit, one player revealed a location in Cyberpunk 2077 that looks an awful lot like a location in Red Dead Redemption 2. The locations aren't identical, but the former certainly looks inspired by the latter.

As you will know, nothing in Night City looks anything like Red Dead Redemption 2, but the Badlands do have a Red Dead Redemption 2-esq quality to them. And there's a specific location in the Badlands, featuring a giant rock, that looks like a location in Red Dead Redemption 2 featuring a giant rock.

Of course, if this connection isn't just pure coincidence, it's nothing more than an Easter Egg. The pair of games aren't from the same developer, and thus it's impossible for them to share the same universe.

At the moment of publishing, we don't know if there's anything to this. Whatever the case, it shot straight to the top of Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page, a testament not just to the quality of the discovery, but the quality of Red Dead Redemption 2, which remains the most impressive open-world game to date.

Of course, if either CD Projekt Red or Rockstar Games or anyone connected to the pair comments on this with any type of clarification or insight, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, we don't expect this to happen.

