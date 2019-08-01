Red Dead Redemption 2 Bug Shows Dutch Falling From The Heavens of Tahiti

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One doesn’t have many bugs, but when a bug does rear its head, it’s somehow always a high-quality bug on par with the game’s quality. The latest bug involves Dutch van de Linde and the heaven’s of Tahiti. Well, kind of. Over on the game’s Reddit page, one player recently decided to bless everyone’s day by sharing a bug they recently encountered while playing the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western. And the bug is one of my favorite I’ve seen from the game yet.

While running through the streets of Saint Dennis, one player was randomly and suddenly greeted by Dutch, who knows how to make an entrance. More specifically, out of nowhere Dutch falls from the sky. Lands. Gets up like nothing happened. Greets Arthur like he didn’t see anything. And then runs away like a madman. But what makes the bug so great is that it’s unclear why Dutch is in Saint Dennis in the first place. NPCs falling from the sky is an actually somewhat common bug, but what is Dutch doing spawning there in the first place?

Red Dead Redemption II is such a immersive and polished game that when bugs like this happen they are even more hilarious than normal. I put in roughly 150 hours into the game’s campaign, and only ever came across a few bugs though, most of which were just horse bugs.

Red Dead Redemption II is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. However, a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline, likely alongside ports for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett.

