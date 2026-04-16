Popular PS5, PS4 Action Game Hit With Nearly $65 Discount on PS Store

An ongoing sale on the PlayStation Store can have users snag a popular PS5 and PS4 action game at a price that is almost $65 less than its normal amount. As of this moment, the annual Spring Sale on the PS Store is still going on and has seen discounts arrive for hundreds of games across PS5 and PS4. And while there are plenty of great deals worth taking advantage of in this limited-time promotion, perhaps the best of the bunch is tied to a game that is only a few years old.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question that has seen a substantial drop in value is that of Dead Island 2. Released in April 2023, the long-awaited sequel to Dead Island ended up being quite popular upon its arrival. While reviews were somewhat mixed, Dead Island 2 shattered sales records for Deep Silver, leading to it becoming one of the biggest games ever released by the publisher. In fact, Dead Island 2 was so successful that Dead Island 3 was announced to be in the works at the end of 2025.

If you somehow haven’t played Dead Island 2 for yourself yet, a new sale for the game on the PlayStation Store is way too good to pass up. Specifically, the PS Store has marked down the Ultimate Edition of Dead Island 2 by a whopping 90%. This brings its price all the way down to $6.99, which is pretty absurd given that Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition normally goes for $69.99.

Play video

Beyond including the base game, the Ultimate Edition of Dead Island 2 also comes with the two expansions that came about post-launch. These DLC add-ons normally retail for over $15 on their own, so to have them thrown in here is an excellent bonus. In addition, Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition also comes with a handful of weapon and character packs, which will give players even more content to dig into and make the experience that much better.

If you’re looking to pounce on this sale for Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition, you still have a bit of time left to do so. Specifically, this deal will expire one week from today in the early morning hours of April 23rd. So if you want to pick up Dead Island 2 for much, much less than normal, be sure to buy it on the PS Store before this time.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!