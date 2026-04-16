Forgotten Konami PS2 Games Return This July With New Remasters

Two forgotten Konami PS2 games are returning this July with new remasters on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, for nostalgic PlayStation fans, neither PS4 nor PS5 is included in the planned release. Those who grew up on PS2, who have either a Nintendo console or a PC, though, can revisit two Konami otome visual novel games on July 30.

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More specifically, Konami has announced that on July 30, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC remasters of two The Prince of Tennis games: “The Prince of Tennis: Sweet School Festival 0-40 and more…” and “The Prince of Tennis: Doki Doki Survival eternal passion! Tie-break game” will return with multiple language support, including English. Globally, the release is limited to digital only, but there will be a physical version in Japan and Asia for Nintendo Switch users, including a limited edition.

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What’s New

Konami has explicitly classified these new releases as remasters, rather than ports, enhanced ports, or remakes. What exactly has been remastered, though, is not exactly clear as Konami does not make mention of what is new and different with these versions. There are trailers for each available to view above, but neither trailer makes it immediately obvious what is new.

These Konami games were never really much of a thing outside of Japan, so it’s surprising to not only see them returning, but returning globally, especially from Konami itself, which, not that long ago, got out of gaming because there wasn’t enough money in it compared to other parts of its business. Making it even odder is that there is no word of the series returning with a new game, and no reason to expect this to happen.

For what it is worth, it’s not just Konami that has been digging deep into its catalog from yesteryear. Many publishers and developers continue to datamine nostalgia, especially PS2-era nostalgia. To this end, one of the best releases last month, according to user review scores, was a PS2 remaster.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.