Nintendo Switch Online Members Have New Limited-Time Freebies to Claim

Having a Nintendo Switch Online membership comes with plenty of perks, including the ability to access online features in many Nintendo games. But along with features like GameChat, being an NSO subscriber gets you access to free perks. While playing classic games via the Classics Library is a favorite, subscribers also get pretty frequent drops of new, exclusive freebies. And the latest wave of free profile icons has just arrived, celebrating the release of the highly anticipated life sim Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

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The new Tomodachi Life game is out today, and Nintendo couldn’t let that pass by without dropping a new wave of freebies. Or more specifically, four new waves. Like Pokemon Pokopia before it, the game will get 4 weekly drops of profile icon elements for fans to grab. These components can be used to craft a custom icon for your profile, showing off your love for the weird and wild Nintendo life sim. The first set of icons is live from today to April 22nd, with a new set dropping each week until May 13th.

How to Claim Your Free Tomodachi Life Icons in Nintendo Switch Online

Image courtesy of Nintendo

If you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online at any tier, you’ll earn Platinum Points for various activities. From playing and buying games to completing special missions, earning Platinum Points is pretty easy. And once you have them, you can spend them in the NSO reward shop for virtual and real-life items. This includes the new Tomodachi Life custom icons, which are live alongside the release of the new game.

There will be 4 waves of profile icons, each available for a week. In total, Wave 1 features the following Tomodachi Life-themed items:

10 “Characters” with items like speech bubbles and specific foods from the game

5 colorful backgrounds modeled after the game’s personality types

5 profile frames with similar colors to the backgrounds

These items will be available until Wave 2 drops on April 22nd. At that point, new icons will arrive on a weekly basis until May 13th. So, you have about a month to give your NSO profile a Tomodachi Life makeover by mixing and matching these icon elements.

Screenshot by ComicBook

To view and redeem the rewards, head to the Nintendo Switch Online section from the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 homepage. Then, head to Missions and Rewards and hover over the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream section. Here, you’ll be able to view and redeem the freebies of your choice. The characters all cost 10 Platinum Points, while backgrounds and frames are 5 Platinum Points each.

If Tomodachi Life isn’t your preferred profile theme, there are several other icon rewards available via NSO at the moment, as well. The Super Mario Galaxy series is still ongoing through May 6th, with new waves each week. There’s also a set of Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons in celebration of Villagers with April birthdays, which will be live until May 4th. And playing the game will unlock additional rewards, as well.

Are you playing Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream today? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!