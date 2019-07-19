Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Finds The Perfect Place To Dump A Body

Anyone who has played Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 or Xbox One knows that sometimes you just gotta dump a body. Whether it’s a mountain of O’Driscolls, someone you clattered horses with, or if you’re lucky, a KKK member, there’s plenty of times in the open-world western where you need to dump a body or two, and unfortunately, there’s not many great places to do this. If you’re near a bridge, then normally you can just gallop there and send the hogtied victim flying over the side. But there are better places than bridges, as one player discovered.

Unfortunately, the player doesn’t divulge the location, but there’s a river where on both sides there are steep, rocky slopes. And, as you will know, rocky and steep go together with dumping bodies like peanut butter and jelly, as the video below demonstrates. Of course, the perfect part of the video below is the “Nice meetin’ you” Arthur says as the women plummets to her death screaming. Quite the evil cowpoke.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, however, a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline. Meanwhile, next-gen ports are most likely on the table as well.

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”

