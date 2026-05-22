Major New Crimson Desert Update Released, Check Out the Patch Notes

A major new update for Crimson Desert has today been released by developer Pearl Abyss. In recent weeks, new patches for Crimson Desert have been coming about at a very high rate. These previous updates for the game have added new content and features based on player requests, while also squashing bugs that have been discovered. Now, today’s update looks to do more of the same by making some big quality of life improvements.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.08.00 for Crimson Desert is a pretty extensive one. Perhaps the most notable new feature with this patch is the ability to turn small animals into pets. Other than this, a new slot for tools, additional blueprints, and the ability for Kliff to wield muskets and shotguns have also come about with this update.

Outside of these new features, the rest of this update is dedicated almost entirely to bug fixes and gameplay refinements. Pearl Abyss has made well over 100 changes to Crimson Desert on this front, which should result in the game now being greatly improved compared to before.

To get a look at everything that has been changed with this new Crimson Desert update today, you can find the full patch notes below.

New Additions

Added a slot to equip tools. Certain equipment that was previously equipped in the secondary weapon slot can now be equipped in the tool slot. Equippable tools: logging axe, mallet, shovel, broom, scythe, pickaxe, drill/chainsaw, fan The tool slot can be found in the quickslot menu, below the secondary weapon slot. Quickslots for masks and circlets have been moved to the ‘armor’ tab of the quickslot menu. Using “Quick Swap” switches to the equipment in the slot that was previously drawn.

Added a Pond to “Howling Hill” and “Pailune Camp”. Complete the pond construction mission to build it at “Howling Hill” and “Pailune Camp”. You can directly release fish from your inventory into the pond, or add them through the pond management mode. Having multiple fish of the same species will gradually increase the number of that species, at a rate that varies by species. Use “Zoom In/Out” while in pond management mode to observe the registered fish. Fish may die if the number of the registered fish exceeds the pond’s capacity. However, legendary fish will always remain in the pond regardless of the number of fish or their lifespan, and only one can be registered. Legendary fish can no longer be sold, used, or discarded. Additionally, previously sold, used, or discarded legendary fish have been restored to the player’s inventory.



Added 20 species of small animals and a “Baby Wyvern” that can be registered as pets. “Baby Wyverns” will be able to grow and be registered as mounts in a future update, so stay tuned.

Wild Wyverns can now be temporarily used as mounts after being subdued.

[Kliff] Kliff can now use muskets and shotguns.

[Damiane/Oongka] Added a skill equivalent to the “Focused Aerial Roll”.

Added a function that allows you to silence tied-up outlaws.

Added blueprints that allow you to craft superior branches using special tree branches and branches at refinement level 10.

Main Improvements

Content

Added a function to instantly refine equipment using a selected refinement method without having to select materials.

Added “Mass Craft Paintings” and “Craft Fine Paintings” missions.

Added timber and stones as rewards to logging and quarry missions.

Adjusted the size of items inside claw machine capsules so prizes can be viewed more clearly.

Changed tree branches obtained from logging trees to rough tree branches, which can be used and stacked.

Improved the “Infinite Arrows” Abyss gear to function for bullets and cannonballs.

Cats can now be taken in even when carried.

Improved chairs placed during house decoration so that characters can sit on them more naturally.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Hovering the mouse over different options at the Barber now allows you to preview each style.

Re-blockade will now happen at bandit camps and ruins.

Improved the puzzle experience at the “Disconnected Truth” Abyss.

Griddle-cooked and pan-fried dishes have been seperated into fish, meat, and vegetable variants.

Improved fish traps so that fish can now be caught with them.

Improved the quality of certain outfits.

As part of ongoing improvements, certain 2D visual assets have been replaced to better align with the game’s art direction.

[Kliff] Improved the appearance of certain helms.

Improved the silhouette of the Belkandor Plate Armor so it appears more natural with various cloaks.

Controls

[Keyboard/Mouse] Added a keyboard shortcut (P) that opens and closes the photo mode menu.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Improved the input system so that all inputs can have a secondary key assigned to them.

Improved shortcut customization so that shortcuts for Inventory, Map, Skills, Journal, Photo Mode, and Menu can be freely assigned.

Improved photo mode so that the Invert Camera X-axis and Y-axis options from Settings are also applied.

Improved camera movement when aiming while riding Blackstar.

Changed the “pet” interaction with pets so that it is only available when aiming at them.

Improved the “pet” interaction with pets and horses so that it is canceled when using an evasion skill.

Improved “Blinding Flash” so that it can be used while riding Blackstar.

Improved the camera so that it faces forward after loading screens that appear when escaping from the Abyss, resting, or assembling.

Improved Blackstar’s controls and camera perspective.

Combat / Action

[Damiane] Improved the additional strike effects of two-handed cannons.

[Damiane] Improved chain attacks following an unarmed “Dodge”.

UI

Improved the map to allow separate markers to be placed depending on the current location. Markers placed on land will only appear on land. Markers placed in the Abyss will only appear in the Abyss.

Added a tracking marker for the map that appears on the minimap at all times.

Added a function to filter by weapon in Skills > Search.

Improved the UI so that completed knowledge entries and quests can be viewed more easily.

Improved the inventory so that items that cannot be sold are more clearly indicated when sorting by price.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Improved the inventory so that items can be examined and discarded by right-clicking them.

Graphics & Settings

[PC] Added Raytraced Sun/Moon Light Shadows in Settings > Graphics. (Edited: 2026/05/22)

Partially improved GPU load in high-resolution environments that exceed 4K resolution.

Improved object placement so that placement indicators now appear when placing objects on water surfaces.

Fixed an issue where the FPS value did not display correctly when NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation or Intel XeSS Frame Generation was activated.

Fixed an issue where distant vegetation would occasionally flicker.

Fixed an issue where the lighting would appear smudged when the lighting quality was set to medium or lower, or when raytracing was turned off.

Fixed the flickering issue that happened on displaced surface boundary.

Fixed an issue where iridescent fog would appear on the ground in certain situations.

Fixed the smearing issue that occurred around glass materials.

[Mac] Metal4 is now active by default in devices with macOS version 26.5 or higher.

[Intel] Fixed an issue where the screen would not display correctly when “Intel XeSS 3.0” or “Intel XeSS Frame Generation” is enabled on Intel Arc A-series products.

Localization

Fixed various localization errors and improved localization quality across all languages.

Others