Did a Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Solve the Game’s Biggest Mystery?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is brimming with mysteries. Some of these mysteries were quickly solved by players when the game was released on PS4 and Xbox One. Others took months, years to solve. And of course, there are plenty that have not been solved. Is this by design or have players just not managed to crack the code? This is something quite a few Red Dead Redemption 2 players are still trying to solve. To this end, one of the game’s biggest mysteries may have finally been solved by a random player on Reddit. That’s right, one player thinks they have found Nigel’s friend Gavin.

If you played Red Dead Redemption 2, you almost definitely crossed paths with a character named Nigel, an Englishmen who can fbe ound wandering the plains, desperately searching for his mate, Gavin. Players can run into Nigel throughout the game, and by the end of it, it’s obvious the character’s mental and physical well-being has deteriorated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, there’s no character named Gavin in the game’s files nor are there any files that allude to the existence of Gavin. As a result, many have written off that the character exists. However, this may be jumping the gun. If all of Red Dead Redemption 2’s mysteries fell apart at the hands of dataminers, they wouldn’t be very good mysteries. In other words, it’s quite possible Rockstar Games predicted players would look for a character named Gavin the files and prepared accordingly.

Bolstering this counter-theory is a new discovery over on the game’s Reddit page that’s been attracting attention. While playing the game, one player revealed they stumbled across the dead body of a character sporting an outfit that looks very similar to Nigel.

“I just started Chapter 6, and was on my way to the widow in the north-east mission,” said the player. “I saw an “X” marking a dead body and went to look, thought it may be a Murfee brood ambush. When I got there, there was a guy getting off his horse to look at the body, felt scripted but I don’t know. He didn’t have any special dialog. But this guy has a VERY similar outfit to Nigel. I might try to take his body to a city to see if anything happens.”

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the case made is compelling, it’s far from conclusive. Unfortunately, unless a Rockstar Games developer breaks silence on the mystery, we may never have any answers for Nigel.