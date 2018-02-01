Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date Revealed, Rockstar Regrets Delay

At last! This morning Rockstar Games revealed the official release date for Red Dead Redemption 2. In a tweet, and in an official update, the developer revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch on October 26, 2018. Check it out:

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Coming October 26th 2018: https://t.co/LLSkGYfJMP pic.twitter.com/fSu8k9qVZe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 1, 2018

It’s a little bit later than we had been hoping for. Many of us assumed that we would get a release date trailer at E3, with an imminent July release, despite Rockstar originally promising a spring 2018 release. It’s unfortunate that the game had to be delayed, but we’re glad that we got to at least learn the release date sooner than we thought we would. It’s very likely that Rockstar wanted to get the release date out ahead of the closure of the financial year ending in March, so boost awareness and bolster investor confidence — not like they need it; Take-Two is one of the most profitable companies in the business.

This is what Rockstar had to say in its short, but sweet, update: “Dear All, We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks.”

You can see all of the images released right here. It’s no substitute for a spring release, and it’s not the release date trailer we’ve all been waiting for, but you know what? At least we know that Rockstar is willing to be transparent, and I think we’d all rather play a polished game released late than a crappy game released early. We’re with you, Rockstar, now just give us some of that sweet gameplay footage!

We’ll keep you all updated with any new footage or trailer. We assume that, to offset any potential disappointment, that we can look forward to a sweet trailer sometime soon. Stay tuned!