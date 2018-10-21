‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Dev Promises They Care More About People Than Horse Testicles

Red Dead Redemption 2 developer Rockstar Games has been making the headlines recently for, allegedly, inflicting crunch and horrible hours on some of its employees. But, as you may remember, before all this 100-hour week hooplah surfaced, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rockstar Games were making the headlines for all the right reasons: horse testicles.

That’s right, last month word that horses have dynamic testicles that change size depending on the weather sent the Internet, rightfully, into a frenzy.

And so perhaps to lighten the mood, Miriam Bellard, a lead artist on the project, ensured people that despite recent reports, Rockstar Games does care more about people than horse testicles, sadly.

I have worked at Rockstar North for four and a half years now.

I can only talk about my personal experience not the company as a whole.

For me this has been the nicest place I have ever worked with the nicest people.

The recent commentary vilifying us has been heartbreaking. — Miriam Bellard (@MiriamBellard) October 18, 2018

We do care more about people than we do about horse balls!

(Although horse balls are of course extremely important). — Miriam Bellard (@MiriamBellard) October 18, 2018

We agree, horse balls are important. And we’re glad to hear people rank number one at Rockstar Games, but weather dependent horse testicles better rank number two. Followed by dynamic horse poop.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is slated to release next week on October 26. For more news and coverage on the game, click here. For more on what it’s about, here’s an official story synposis:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”