Red Dead Redemption 2 Will Have Multiple Special Editions

Red Dead Redemption 2 appears to be receiving multiple special editions according to an announcement from Rockstar Games.

The news of the premium versions of the upcoming game came from Rockstar’s post that shared several new screenshots with those waiting for October to finally come. While the bulk of the announcement had players ogling over the new screenshots – and who can really blame them? – there was one line that snuck in the detail about the special editions that’ll be released.

“Stay tuned for more Red Dead Redemption 2 info next month including first details about the game’s special editions and more,” the announcement said.

This detail guarantees at least one edition will be released with more included than in the base version, but the plural gives hope of even more than just a lone collector’s or special edition. It’s totally unknown what kinds of extras Rockstar may include in these editions, but judging from every other special edition of different games out there, we can expect there’ll be some kind of in-game content with some collectible loot perhaps thrown in there somewhere. Whatever Rockstar does have planned for Red Dead Redemption 2, more info should be revealed next month as the post said, a reveal that’ll hopefully include more info on these premium editions.

Rockstar also has a deal with Sony to release some of the game’s online content first for PlayStation 4 owners, so even though there’s no official announcement about this yet, the pinnacle of extra content for those PlayStation players would be a special PS4 Pro bundle. The most recent bundle that players got was the God of War PS4 Pro, and with how big of a release Red Dead Redemption 2 is shaping up to be, it wouldn’t be out of the question to expect some type of console bundle. That’s not to say that the same treatment couldn’t be done for Xbox One owners as well since the game is releasing on both platforms, but the deal with Sony is worth taking note of when considering what Rockstar’s plans may be.

The game won’t be out for a couple more months anyway, so it’ll be a while before anyone’s able to get their hands on one of these special editions or bundles. We’ll hopefully know more about them next month when Rockstar shares more info, some of that possibly being revealed during E3.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.