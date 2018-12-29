‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ and ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Collide With This Crossover

When Marvel’s Spider-Man first made its debut on PlayStation 4, fans and media alike went wild over how phenomenally enjoyable the game was. Now the same impassioned frenzy is alight once more with Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2, so it’s only natural that one talented artist decided to pay special tribute to both franchises in the best way possible.

The stunning art above that blends the perfect cell-shaded style of the Red Dead promo posters with that of a Spidey suit done up with a Western flair comes from talented artist Raphael Michael. Captioned, “My sincere tirbute to Insomniac Games​’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and Rockstar Games​’ Red Dead Redemption 2,” this tribute showcases ‘Pete the Kid’ with none other than Gwen.

What’s better than enjoying one beloved franchise? Enjoying multiple at the same time and that’s what’s neat about creative pieces like this, it allows fans to enjoy new adventures while still treasuring the journeys in the past.

As far as Red Dead Redemption 2 goes, the reviews have been pouring in and perfect scores can be seen across the board. We ourselves even gave it a perfect review as well, and you can see why we loved it so much right here.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”