‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer Features Callback to Original Game Cover

Rockstar Games’ newest Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer included what appears to be a nod towards the original Red Dead Redemption’s box art.

Showing off the game’s updated Dead Eye system and its first-person mode that lets returning Red Dead Redemption players experience the upcoming game from a different perspective, the trailer that released on Monday also shared several scenes from the game’s open-world environment. One of those scenes shown at the 4:05 mark took place in a wooded area where Red Dead Redemption 2 protagonist Arthur Morgan was surrounded by wolves and raised his double-barrel shotgun towards the animals before firing on them.

It’s a moment that shares more gameplay footage of the many, many animals that will be seen in Red Dead Redemption 2, some of which have already been previewed in their own screenshots, but those watching the trailer also noticed that it seemed to be a direct reference to the original Red Dead Redemption game. Red Dead Redemption’s box art featured its protagonist John Marston in a pose that’s strikingly similar to the one seen in the Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer, a detail that didn’t go over watchful viewers’ heads.

Seeing the images side by side, it’s evident that the reference to the previous game is intentional with Marston and Morgan posing in the same manner even down to the way that their heads are leaning to the side. It was also pointed out that scratches are shown on both of their forearms in the same spot, an even more telling detail when comparing the two poses.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn’t focus on Marston and instead puts players in control of the new protagonist, that doesn’t mean that the original game’s main character won’t make an appearance. It was revealed previously that Marston would make an appearance in the game since he’s part of the Van der Linde Gang that Marston runs with. A past Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer showed that Marston was indeed in the game and looked much younger than he did in his Red Dead Redemption appearance, a detail that confirmed the new game would be a prequel to the one before it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release on October 26th.