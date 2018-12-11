‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Update Fixes Story Mode Problems

Red Dead Redemption 2 received a new update on Tuesday that resolved some issues players were facing in the game’s story mode.

Players might’ve moved onto the game’s online component by now, but with how dense the story is and how long it takes to get through, there are still many players who are likely still working through the game’s narrative. For those who are or are planning on revisiting the story again, Rockstar Games’ latest update is rolling out on Tuesday to resolve some issues players have been experiencing.

The notes for that update can be found below, but be warned that there may be some story spoilers in the notes depending on how far you’ve progressed through the single-player mode.

Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck at 90% when loading an autosave made immediately after the mission ‘Country Pursuits’, if it was the only open mission

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on loading screen when trying to restart game after completing the mission ‘County Pursuits’

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading a save in Chapter 2, if they had set up camp near Horseshoe Overlook after completing ‘The First Shall Be Last’

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck at 90% when loading after loading an autosave or manual save

Fixed an issue where players could lose access to all weapons and equipment in their weapon wheel after completing a mission replay in Guarma

The issues are ones that players might’ve experience only occasionally in the past and might not have even known they were facing a problem if the problems did occur, but these should no longer be an issue in Red Dead Redemption 2 with the release of the update. Rockstar Games’ latest update follows others that fixed issues like the camp bug that prevented key characters from appearing in the game’s camps unless they were absolutely needed for a mission. This latest update doesn’t appear to have resolved HDR issues yet though, a problem that players with consoles and displays which support that setting have raised since it was noticed.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s full update notes for the latest patch can be found here.