Red Dead Redemption 2 in VR Looks Incredible

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 has managed to captivate countless players, but would the game be even more engrossing in VR? Modder Luke Ross is attempting to answer that question with a new mod that's currently in early access. The mod is only available through Ross' Patreon, and the entire game is playable in VR. Ross previously made VR mods for No One Lives Forever 2 and Grand Theft Auto V. Strong reception to both inspired Ross to create something he calls "even more ambitious." According to Ross, setup for the mod is very easy, but those who become a Patron will get specific instructions. A video of the mod was shared by Virtual Reality Oasis and can be found at the top of this page.

Ross' previous VR mods have been released for free, and will continue to be available as such. However, for Red Dead Redemption 2, Ross turned to Patreon because of the scope of the project. The modder has been working on the project full-time, and his goal is to continue to do so, finding more ways to polish the experience for players, while listening to feedback and requests. Eventually, the modder's plan is to use Patreon to move on to other AAA games, citing Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Horizon Zero Dawn as possibilities for future VR mods.

Ross' accomplishment is a real testament to the modding community! The video looks incredibly impressive, and it's not hard to imagine how great an experience Red Dead Redemption 2 would be in VR. Since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, it has become one of the best-selling games of all-time, so there could be a big audience for the mod! Those interested in becoming a Patron, or finding out more about the project, can check out Ross' Patreon page right here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you interested in checking out the Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod? What do you think of mods like this one? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!