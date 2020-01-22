Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One Adds New Story Content and Big Missing Feature

Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One has added new story content and some missing gameplay features that were previously only available on the PS4 and PC versions of the open-world western. As you may know, late last year Rockstar Games debuted the title on PC with additional story content and a robust photo mode. Eventually, this came to PS4 as well, but because PS4 gets console content ahead of Xbox One, owners of the game on Xbox have had to wait an extra bit longer to dive into this content.

As you may know, the story content isn’t DLC or anything super meaningful, but it’s a little extra meat on the bone of a game with already a massive amount of content. What is a big addition is the photo mode, which players have been using to capture absolutely amazing shots of the game. And, as you will know, if there’s a game worth capturing on a photo mode, it’s RDR2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the new story content, you can read more about what’s in it below, courtesy of an official rundown from Rockstar Games:

3 Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions

2 Story Mode Gang Hideouts

2 Story Mode Treasure Maps

“To The Ends of The Earth” Story Mode Mission

4 Weapons Added to Story Mode

7 Horse Breeds Added to Story Mode

5 Hidden Trinkets Added to Story Mode

Photo Mode now available on Xbox One. Take stunning shots in Red Dead Redemption 2’s Story Mode and share them to Social Club: https://t.co/v8o0SzZeL2 (Photo: @DanzNewz) pic.twitter.com/mKWTCj6JCG — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 21, 2020

As for more meaty DLC, at the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn’t said a peep about such content, and at this point, it seems unlikely given that it’s focused on new projects and supporting Red Dead Online (plus GTA Online).

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling 2018 game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.