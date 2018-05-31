Red Dead Redemption Publisher Believes In “Traditional” DLC, Under One Condition

DLC, or Downloadable Content, is nothing new to the world of video games. When it first became prevelant in the industry, it was a way to build upon an already completed storyline, giving players a chance to enjoy a favourite game even more once the main journey was completed. Through the years, the presence of DLC became more common with some developers distorting its purpose as a way to cover up incomplete development. Take-Two is no stranger to DLC, but the Red Dead Redemption 2 publisher wants people to know the difference between “traditional” DLC and the version that is used as a crutch.

The discussion about DLC went down during a panel the the Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference. Take-Two President Karl Slatoff was joined by the company’s CFO to talk about DLC and how the business practice is still a good thing if done in a traditional sense, with a completed (and solid) base game to begin with. This also delves into the hot topic going on right now concerning the “traditional” gaming model versus the “online” model.

In addition to DLC being released with its original intent, as a continuation to a completed story, the publisher also mentioned that this is also a reason why their games take longer to release. Instead of rushing to get a game out by a certain date and then filling it in later with expansion packs, Take-Two and their subsequent teams are committed to releasing their titles right the first time. This also supports their stance on DLC, that it’s released as a means of longevity and not completion.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 on the horizon, it’s nice to see this sort of attitude from the publisher. It means that they are giving their developers more freedom creativity versus constricting limitations for an increasingly popular business model with the dollar sign as the main focus over quality. It also further explains a topic they’ve touched on in the past concerning previous delays that the upcoming Wild West title has seen. Quality over quantity, perfection over rush. As gamers, it’s easy to admire that attitude and makes the wait seem all the more worth it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26th. Still no confirmation on all of those PC port rumors, though we’re thinking those might have been born out of fan desire than actual reports. Who knows though, stranger things have happened!

