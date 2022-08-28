Red Dead Redemption 2 Cut Story Content Discovered by Fan

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have discovered a pretty significant piece of cut content from the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest games ever made, both on a commercial level and on a game design level. It's filled with layered systems in a rich, dense open world that is bursting at the seams with content. It took Rockstar Games roughly 5 years to make it with a team of thousands of people behind it and it was a roaring success. However, despite the luxuries Rockstar has when it comes to time, budget, and resources, things still get cut along the way. For starters, Arthur Morgan was supposed to have a child that died on the mountain at the start of the game. It was considered too grim and instead, Rockstar opted to have an optional piece of dialogue later on in the game where Morgan talked about having a child that had passed away long ago. However, fans may have discovered an even bigger piece of cut content.

YouTuber Kush Qrox (via PCGamesN) discovered a hidden cutscene in the files of Red Dead Redemption 2 that suggests Arthur Morgan would've been able to access the map from the first game and complete missions there. Arthur can technically go visit the likes of Blackwater and New Austin, but he will be chased down by the law until he is shot and killed as he is wanted in those regions. The video features a deleted cutscene of Arthur talking to Jeremy Gill from the A Fisher of Fish side quest and is tasked with going to Rio Bravo. The video then ends with Arthur standing at a lake in New Austin.

It's been heavily speculated that Arthur Morgan was meant to travel the entire map at some point in the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. However, for one reason or another, it didn't happen. It's possible Rockstar didn't have enough missions to populate it or changed the story and it no longer made sense for Arthur to go there. It's also possible that Rockstar wanted some new content for the epilogue of the game, so opted to put the old map in for John Marston to explore.

