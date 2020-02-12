Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discovers Amazing New Detail About Arthur Morgan

Red Dead Redemption 2 hit PS4 and Xbox One as perhaps the most impressive game of the generation, and more than a year later that hasn’t changed. Not only is Rockstar Games one of the best in the business, but the resources and time they’re granted by Take-Two Interactive coupled with that sweet, sweet GTA Online money means they can spend years and years on a game with a massive team and budget behind it. They can simply create games others can’t, and in terms of the open-world space, there’s no one near their level, bar CD Projekt Red, the makers of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

When the open-world western hit in October 2018, it blew players away for a multitude of reasons, including its absolutely insane level of detail. From the environment, to the characters, there’s no denying Red Dead Redemption 2 is the most detailed and fully-realized open-world to date. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that players are still discovering incredible details about the game.

For example, taking to Reddit, Red Dead Redemption 2 player ChanDanGreen99 discovered and shared that Arthur Morgan’s pupils actually dilate. Of course, by Red Dead Redemption 2 standards, this isn’t that impressive, but it’s these type of details you just don’t see in other games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games’ greatest masterpiece to date. That’s not to say it’s the studio’s most important game. That’s undoubtedly Grand Theft Auto V. In fact, I’m not sure it’s even the studio’s second most important game; that’s probably Grand Theft Auto III. However, details like this illustrate why it’s the studio’s best game, and with Dan Houser now gone from Rockstar, it’s also the last game of the Houser brothers era.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of native PS5 and Xbox Series X ports, however, presumably the best-selling and critically-acclaimed open-world title will be brought to the next-gen consoles, probably alongside Grand Theft Auto V, which continues to sell like hot cakes, despite being almost seven years old.