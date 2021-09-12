Redfall Leaked Images Reveal New Details, Weapons, and More

Redfall was first announced at E3 2021, but since then, Xbox has not offered any new information on the vampire-centered title. However, some leaked images of the game have made their way online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming shooter. The images were shared on Twitter by user @gersix123, and can be found right here. There don’t seem to be any big spoilers in the images, but we do get some hints at skill trees, looter elements, weapon types, and more. Hopefully, Xbox will provide official screenshots and info following these leaks!

As Xbox and Bethesda revealed at E3, Redfall will allow players to choose from four playable characters, each with their own unique abilities. The leaked images show loadout screens for some of these playable characters. Unfortunately, none of the images feature any of the game’s enemies, including the vampire antagonists, or any of the human villains that will be present. The game’s UV Beam M01 weapon is highlighted in multiple images, however, which is a “beam weapon which fires concentrated UV light.” The name and description gives us a good idea how it will work, and it sounds like it’ll be a big pain for those pesky vampires!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Redfall nearly a year away from release, it’s hard to say for certain when we might learn more about the game. It certainly has a promising concept, and vampires haven’t gotten nearly the same attention in video games that zombies have. There’s a lot that developer Arkane Studios can do with the concept, but it’s still way too early to tell how the game is coming along. Xbox fans looking forward to blasting away at vampires and their human allies will just have to wait patiently to see what Redfall might have in store.

Redfall is currently set to release in the summer of 2022 on Xbox platforms and PC. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Redfall? Is the game currently on your radar? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!