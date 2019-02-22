Here Are Reggie Fils-Aime’s Greatest Memes While At Nintendo

Today, Nintendo announced that the long-serving President of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aime, is retiring this April.

During the course of Reggie’s 13-year stint at the top of Nintendo of America, he was known as one of the faces and leaders of the company through the highs of the Wii, the lows of the Wii U era, and the return of form via the Nintendo Switch. He also provided some great memes.

While we will never forget Reggie for his contribution to Nintendo and as one of the nicest people to ever walk through the doors of this industry, we will also never forget his contribution to the world of memes.

And given the recent news, I figured we should take a look back on the greatest of these memes.

Reggie’s First E3

Who could ever forget the first time most of the world met Reggie Fils-Aime on Nintendo’s E3 stage. It wasn’t only one of the most legendary introductions ever, but spawned the “whole kicking ass, and taking names,” thing, which many people remember him by to this day.

Here’s A TV That Looks Like An Apple

The name says it all. There’s never been a better attempt at summing up a game than Reggie’s infamous one-liner about Animal Crossing: New Leaf. No one can explain why this is so funny, it simply is.

His Body Is Ready

In the collection of memes given to us by Reggie, this may be the best-known one. E3 is a much different thing now, but this video perfectly captures the magic of yesteryear’s E3: awkward silence and the constant clashing of corporate speak and those not well-versed in executing it. Oddly enough, it was actually a lot more personal and human-feeling than E3 is now.

In terms of great E3 moments — this is surely right up there in the hall-of-fame.

What’s Wrong With You?

One of the most well-known Reggie memes is also the latest. It features a very reasonable assumption: if you don’t own a 3DS there’s something seriously wrong with you.

This also makes for a great GIF, making it extra awesome.

The Return of Ass Kicking

Another great E3 moment, and a perfect example of what separated Reggie from every other executive in video gaming.

I like French Food

Reggie likes Nintendo games, kicking ass, and French food.

Iwata Never Stood A Chance

There’s about a million other videos and memes I could have included in this article, but this is Reggie’s greatest moments and memes, so the list has to be dwindled down. And who can forget the time Iwata and Reggie fought each other? Not only does it scream Nintendo, but Reggie finally got his payback on Iwata for making so many great games he’s not good at.

