Rematch Crossplay News Has Players Worried

Rematch’s developer, Sloclap, has confirmed bad news regarding the upcoming game’s crossplay features. While the game will be available on June 19th for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, crossplay will not be available at launch. This is understandably disappointing for fans, especially those who plan to play with friends on different platforms. However, while crossplay will not be included in Rematch at launch, it is a priority for Sloclap and will be added eventually.

Sloclap took to X to share this news but assured fans that crossplay would be implemented in Rematch in an upcoming update. The studio further promised to share an ETA as soon as possible. The reception to this news was mixed. Some fans were understanding and happy to put their trust in Sloclap.

Crossplay between Steam, PlayStation & Xbox won't be available at launch, but it's one of our top priorities for upcoming updates! ⚽🎮



We'll share an ETA as soon as possible, stay tuned! #Rematch — Rematch (@PlayRematch) June 16, 2025

On the other side, some fans called out the studio and predicted Rematch’s failure, citing the lack of crossplay as one of the reasons. Crossplay is an important feature in multiplayer titles as it allows for lobbies to be filled quickly due to a shared player base. Without crossplay, each platform will be locked to players on that platform.

Sloclap has released two betas for Rematch and already implemented patches before the game’s official launch. It has shown it is ready to support Rematch and Sloclap’s track record from its previous title, Sifu, has garnered a lot of good faith. While there is no set time for crossplay to be added, the general consensus is that it will be added as soon as Sloclap has it working.

What are your thoughts on Rematch not having crossplay at launch? Are you going to wait to purchase until this feature is added, or hit the pitch at release? Let us know in the comments below!