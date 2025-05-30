New Rematch Update Released During Beta

Upcoming third-person soccer game Rematch launched into its final Open Beta on May 28th. Gamers on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox are able to experience the action of 5v5, 4v4, and a brand-new 3v3 mode one final time before the game’s full release. With the Open Beta, over 107,568 players have enjoyed Rematch on Steam alone this week. But there’s more to come, as Rematch officially launches on June 19th. Until then, Rematch just keeps getting better, as the developers released not one but two updates based on feedback during the open beta.

The current Open Beta for Rematch wraps up on May 31st. Gamers can request a key for the Playtest directly on Steam or can jump right in on PS5 by downloading from the store. Like any beta test, Rematch has seen a few issues for players over the last few days. After receiving reports through the bug reporting structure, Sloclap decided to go ahead and release some patches during the beta. First, a matchmaking performance patch arrived to help reduce crashes. Then, a second patch came in shortly afterwards for players in North America specifically.

We have just pushed another patch both client & server-side to improve matchmaking duration (especially for players with high MMR) and fix server-side crashes. Please reboot the game to get the update!



We’re also aware that some players are experiencing issues with our online… — Rematch (@PlayRematch) May 30, 2025

The primary issues affecting beta players have been lengthy durations for matchmaking and server-side crashes. Online performance has also been slow for some players. The first patch released today, May 30th, should hopefully reduce those issues for gamers trying to experience Rematch in open beta.

A second patch, geared specifically for players in North America, followed a few hours later. This second update is aimed at fixing an issue where players were getting split into different regions. Now, the servers have been centralized to the North America Central region, which should help reduce the matchmaking queue and improve team balance.

Players Ask Rematch To Extend Open Beta Following Issues

Combined, these two small patches should hopefully make the remaining hours of the Rematch Open Beta more enjoyable. However, some players are already asking for more. In response to the patch notes shared on X, many gamers are asking Sloclap and Kepler Interactive to extend the Open Beta for a day. Given that it’s currently set to end on May 31st, a one-day extension would ensure the soccer action lasts through the weekend, with these new improvements in place.

Give us more time in return 🙂 PLEASE — Lysoqa | Lennox (@Lysoqa) May 30, 2025

As many gamers note, the Open Beta’s timing means many players haven’t even gotten a chance to hop into Rematch yet. Adding more weekend hours would not only give players more time to join in, but would also give those servers a solid stress test before the game’s full launch. So far, no plans to extend the Open Beta have been announced.

Even with the tech issues that prompted the Open Beta patch, gamers are enjoying the upcoming release. Many players say it’s an incredibly fun open beta, with solid gameplay despite matchmaking issues and a few lingering goalkeeping bugs.

Whether or not Rematch extends the Open Beta, the game is set to release on June 19th for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It is also a day-one Xbox Game Pass title.