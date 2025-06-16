Rematch Early Access Live Alongside New Update With Lots of Changes

Rematch from Slocap and Kepler Interactive is now live in Early Access ahead of its June 19 release date on PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and following a successful beta for the soccer/football game. And alongside the Early Access release, a new update has been released by the aforementioned pair complete with patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does.

While Slocap and Kepler Interactive have released official patch notes for the new Rematch update — which can be seen below — the pair have not provided any information about what the file size of the update is, so it is unclear what type of download Early Access players should expect. There isn’t any new content though, so the file size should not be too large.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for June 16 Rematch update as they have been provided by the aforementioned duo:

Rainbow Flick

In response to the feedback gathered during the second beta, we reverted some modifications we made on the rainbow flick. The first interaction with the ball using the volley variation of the rainbow flick should be as fast and fluid as experienced in the first beta while some balancing changes still apply to chained flicks to avoid keeping the ball out of play for too long.

Mouse and keyboard tap

We corrected a lot of bugs and improved the overall feeling of the new tap aiming system on mouse and keyboard. Now it should be easier to aim 360 degrees around the character, without the aiming being “sticky” in some directions or going in the opposite direction from where you wanted to aim.

While using the new system, please remember that it requires you to consider the mouse as a joystick, so moving your mouse diagonally and not only horizontally will help you nail every angle. We are still closely monitoring this new system, and already have plans to keep improving it in the next updates.

Mouse and keyboard remapping

Remapping is now available for mouse and keyboard! You can remap inputs the way you want, and even choose to use or not the “modifier” option which rebinds lobbed actions on 2 inputs (modifier + tap, or pushball) instead of one.

You might encounter some bugs while using the remapping feature, but we’ll try to fix them as quickly as possible.

Controller remapping is also coming later this season, as well as more advanced remapping options.

Bugfixes:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could stay stuck in Defense Mode

Fixed an issue that allowed players to cancel the kickoff animation and control the ball after a goal replay

Fixed an issue where some passes and interceptions were not counted in the scoring system

Fixed an issue that made the player invisible after a goal replay

Fixed an issue where the ball would lose all momentum after two players performed a tackle on it at the same time

Fixed an issue that made volley tap unavailable after the ball was volley shot with extra effort

Netcode and Desync

Fixed multiple issues where ball would pass through the goalkeeper’s dive, despite the catch animation being played

Fixed an issue where the ball’s position would take a long time to be synchronized again for all players

Fixed a ball desync present upon hitting the goalpost bars

Fixed a ball desync present upon performing a volley action after a wall bounce

Fixed an issue where the second shot deflected by a player’s defense mode would create replication and desync issues

Mouse & Keyboard

Fixed an issue where Inputs were not displaying correctly in menus when using mouse and keyboard

Fixed an issue where the magnus resets to 0 when not continuously moving the mouse in the same direction

Tutorials

Fixed an issue where AI does not pass the ball after ball call during movement tutorial

Menus

Fixed multiple bugs that could cause the game to lose focus

Missing functionality for Menu music volume slider

Missing functionality for rematch after finishing a custom match

Fixed an issue with the player’s rank being displayed incorrectly in the profile page and main menu

Fixed an issue with the player’s level being displayed incorrectly at the end of a match

Fixed multiple instances of texts not being correctly localized or translated across all menus and tutorials

Fixed an issue that made the option to report players unavailable

Fixed an issue that made all sound feedback in menus stop working

Fixed inconsistent texts in controller gameplay settings

Crashes

Fixed a crash happening when launching the game without steam

Multiple other crash instances fixed

Visual and cosmetic issues

Fixed issues where some of the heads selectable in customization were corrupted at low or medium graphic settings

Headgear color from the customization isn’t the same one in match

Matchmaking and Online experience

Fixed multiple errors that could interrupt matchmaking

Fixed multiple issues with voice chat on Xbox platform

