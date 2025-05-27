Rematch Is Adding Real Players Starting With Ronaldinho

Slocap is bringing real footballers to life in its upcoming football game, Rematch, and is starting with the legendary Ronaldinho. The football star has been retired since 2018 but has returned to make an appearance in Rematch. Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of the most talented and charismatic footballers in history and is leading Sloclap’s push for real players to be in the game. Football fans have already seen Ronaldo join the roster of Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him join Ronaldinho in Rematch, which is scheduled to be released on June 18th.

Sloclap’s behind-the-scenes developer diary showed Ronaldinho visiting the studio and sharing his input on Rematch, as well as reminiscing about his career. Sloclap showcased the meticulous method of creating animations by hand, even capturing Ronaldinho’s signature Joga Bonito style in-game. Ronaldinho spoke positively about his time at Sloclap and viewing Rematch.

“Every time I see the dribbles I’ve done, moves I’ve done… it’s really cool,” he said while highlighting the fact that characters can have different styles, especially while dribbling.

If Sloclap continues to add real-life players to Rematch, it would easily get more fans to play the game. Other legends like Messi, Pele, and Maradona would be excellent additions and showcase different eras of football history. Slocap could take this further with classic jerseys and kits for these players as well and possibly win over EA Sports FC 25 players.

Rematch is starting its beta tomorrow, May 28th, giving players a chance to test the game out for themselves. Those who pre-order can enjoy three days of early access, giving them a leg up on the pitch. Rematch will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S and launches at $29.99.