Rematch Gets First Launch Day Update

Slocap has released the first update for Rematch, following its launch, to address issues with its competitive soccer game. While the update itself is fairly small, it does add a few hotfixes that resolve various problems players are facing. More important is the speed of the update, which shows that Sloclap is ready to address issues that players report. This should reassure fans who were upset after Slocap revealed crossplay would not be available at launch but instead added in an upcoming update for Rematch.

The issues addressed in Rematch’s Hotfix #0.4 – 1.20.004 update this week include save files on Steam, matchmaking in both casual and ranked modes, and a store error in certain regions. With this update, Steam players should see fewer crashes which will allow them to take advantage of the improved matchmaking algorithm. Players will now see less wait time when finding a match. Finally, those in Korea will now see the correct price displayed in their region’s store for Rematch.

Continue reading below for a full list of Rematch’s Hotfix #0.4 – 1.20.004.

rematch team.

Save files

(Steam only) Better handling of the save files to avoid potential crashes and remapping issues for Beta 2 players.

Notes: This will reset settings for all players (including keybinds, sensitivity, display settings, etc…) This will reset Workshops progress and medals Players will go through the “first launch” options even if they already went through it once. This will NOT affect customization, inventory and profile progression (xp, ranking points, currency and Captain Pass tokens). This data will be properly retrieved as soon as players log in to Sloclap Online Services.



Matchmaking

We have tweaked our matchmaking algorithm to reduce the waiting time to find a match, both in Casual and Ranked queues. This will be more noticeable at higher ranks. High and top ranked players should see a significant decrease in queue times. Solving matchmaking issues is very much a balancing act between match quality and queue times, and we want to make sure we move forward carefully. We will continue to monitor the situation and rely on player feedback to improve Rematch’s matchmaking.

Store