Rematch: Release Date, Editions and How to Pre-Order

It’s almost time! Developer Sloclap and publisher Kepler Interactive are soon releasing Rematch, the upcoming soccer/football game, where two teams of up to five players go head-to-head in an online multiplayer experience that brings a fresh video game take on the sport. Featuring one-player control and skill-based gameplay, every match requires a team to work together to pull out a win against the opposition. While it may not draw in people who aren’t fans of the sport, it does look to be fit for those looking for a highly competitive experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sloclap has been running several betas for Rematch, allowing gamers to preview the game before its release. The Final Beta, which took place between May 28th and June 1st, saw numerous players check out the upcoming sports game from the Sifu developer. Specifically, 1,885,382 players got on the virtual pitch to play a few matches. A total of 6,706,903 matches were played, with the average match duration being seven minutes and 48 seconds. With that being said, there is an excitement for a new player in soccer video games. The best part is that those anticipating the game won’t have to wait long.

Rematch will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 19th. It is currently available to pre-order on each console’s respective digital storefronts. For PC players, it can be pre-ordered on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

For Xbox Series X/S players, it does take advantage of Xbox Play Anywhere, which means purchasing it on Microsoft’s platform will allow users to play it on console and PC with one purchase. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

What are the different editions for Rematch?

Those who are interested in pre-ordering Rematch, there are three different editions to choose from. The Standard Edition is $29.99, the Pro Edition is $39.99, and the Elite Edition is $49.99.

Those who purchase Rematch early do get some bonuses. For Standard Edition purchasers, they’ll receive an Early Adopter hat to equip on their player. For Pro and Elite Edition purchasers, they will get the aforementioned hat and 72-hour early access to the game.

Here is what comes with each special edition of Rematch:

Rematch Pro Edition

Blazon Jewel Set

Blazon Buckler Tank Top

Blazon Player Background & Title

Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket

Rematch Elite Edition

Blazon Augmented Reality Cage

Blazon Jewel Set

Glitcher Trainers

Blazon Buckler Tank Top

Blazon Pattern

Blazon Cap

Blazon Player Background & Title

2x Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket

Are you excited for Rematch? Let us know all of your thoughts about the upcoming competitive sports game in the comments below.