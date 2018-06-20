Remedy Discusses ‘Control’ Comparisons to ‘Quantum Break’, Live-Action Narratives

Control was first unveiled by the team over at Remedy Entertainment during E3 2018, and instantly fans were enthralled with the majestically twisted design of the game itself. The latest video was striking, there is no doubt about it, but many couldn’t help but to compare it to Remedy’s other phenomenal title, Quantum Break.

The team over at Remedy sat down with GamingBolt recently to talk about their new third person shooter while also opening up about the comparisons between the two games themselves. The Head of Communications over at Remedy, Thomas Puha, had this to say, “It’s the same engine, same people. So it’s going to have some similarities, but they’re very, very different. Quantum Break was very linear, and Control is a lot more open ended. It’s a lot darker. Our art direction is complete different from Quantum Break. I mean, yes, they’re third-person, and, yes, there’s powers and abilities in both games, but rest assured, they’re very different.”

According to Puha, Control will be much more gameplay-driven than Quantum Break, more about varying narratives coming together through multiple experiences – not just a live-action storyline. This will allow those playing Control to take the story at their own pace, which he mentioned was very important to Remedy during the interview.

The game looked incredible from what we’ve seen thus far, and we even got a chance to play it a bit during E3. It will definitely be a memorable experience and we’re excited to see just how much it differs from that of Quantum Break.

For more about the game itself, courtesy of Remedy:

“Control is Jesse Faden’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.”

WORLD WITHIN A LOCATION

Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

FLEXIBLE AND SUPERNATURAL COMBAT SYSTEM

Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

REACTIVE ENVIRONMENTS

Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

REALITY MEETS THE UNEXPLAINABLE

Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.